MAGISTRATE REFUSES TO GRANT Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba APPLICATION TO REFER ISSUES IN HIS CASE TO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

MAGISTRATE REFUSES TO GRANT MWAMBA APPLICATION TO REFER ISSUES IN HIS CASE TO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Patriotic Front party Spokesperson, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba today pleaded not guilty to the charge of sedition.

Mwamba, 52 denied ever committing seditous practices

The details are that on the 4th day of

November, 2023 at Lusaka in the Lusaka

District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic

of Zambia, on his own Facebook page, Emmanuel Mwamba did publish

seditious material entitled national – wide shut down “This amendment to the patriotic Front Office Bearers remains illegal.”

Mr. Mwamba further stated that;

“Like the illegal changes at parliament or anywherelse, the extral -Ordinary General Conference that made Miles Sampa PF President, remains illegal and was held outside the provisions of the Patriotic Front Constitution.”

“The Patriotic Front shall Not be stolen by a stooge installed by President Hakainde Hichilema.”

“Parliament, Courts and Registrar of Societies will Not deliver justice. Family let’s reclaim our

Democracy and Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national -wide shutdown.”

And earlier Magistrate Chrispin Hampungani dismissed an application by Mwamba to refer his request that his writings were part of freedom of speech and expression and did not amount to oractisinh sedition.

But Magistrate Hampungani ruled that the charge of sedition was triable under his court.

Amb. Mwamba was arrested and charged for the offence of Seditious Practices Contrary to Section 57(1) (b) as read with Section 60 (1) (a) (b) (d) (I) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

If convicted, Mwamba faces seven years in jail.