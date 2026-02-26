MAININI Vs MAIGURU: POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR THROWING CHILDREN BELONGING TO FIRST WIFE





The Zambia Police Service through Chelstone Police Station has arrested a woman for allegedly throwing into the Ngwerere River two children belonging to her husband’s first wife.





Deputy Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha confirmed the arrest in a statement.





She explained that the suspect, Mary Kachilika aged 26 of Meanwood Kwamwena Phase 4, was detained following a report made on February 25, 2026.





Kaitisha revealed that the report was lodged at around 14:30 hours by Titus Kamanga aged 29, who alleged that his second wife had thrown his two children from his first wife into the river.





She disclosed that the incident is believed to have occurred around 12:00 hours near Ngwerere River in Meanwood Phase 5.





Kaitisha narrated that preliminary investigations show the complainant is in a polygamous marriage, having married his second wife on January 10, 2025.





She recounted that disputes had reportedly arisen from jealousy, as one wife has children while the other does not.





Kaitisha stated that on the day of the incident, the husband had gone to work while the first wife was outside doing house chores.





She indicated that the children were inside the house eating when their mother later heard them crying and discovered they were missing.





Kaitisha added that the mother followed the cries towards Ngwerere River, where she found the suspect being pursued by a fisherman aged 28.





She highlighted that the fisherman is reported to have witnessed the accused allegedly throwing the children into the river and apprehended her.





Kaitisha pointed out that police officers, together with Fire Brigade personnel, visited the scene.



She emphasised that the bodies of the two children have not yet been recovered and search operations are ongoing.





Kaitisha confirmed that the suspect remains in police custody.



She noted that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.