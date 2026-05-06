‎Makebi, Kalaba talks hit a snag

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‎Talks between PF faction leader Makebi Zulu and Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba to contest the August 2026 general elections under one ticket have allegedly hit a snag.



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‎Well-placed sources in the two camps have told Daily Revelation that even when both men have indicated that they were willing to serve under the other, there has been overwhelming pressure from within their respective groupings to accept only being the presidential candidate.





‎When contacted for comment, one of Zulu’s senior campaigners, PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba, said Zulu’s PF had chosen to run

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/makebi-kalaba-talks-hit-a-snag/

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