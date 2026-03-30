‎Makebi must stop masquerading as PF president – Mudolo

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‎By Mubanga Mubanga

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‎PF presidential aspirant Willah Mudolo has urged Makebi Zulu to stop “masquerading” as the president of the party.



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‎In a statement issued on Friday, Mudolo stated that Zulu and his group needed to respect the rule of law by allowing Miles Sampa to be the president of the party.



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‎This follows the judgment vy the High Court judgment to confirm that the convention that elected Sampa in 2023 was legally constituted.



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“I strongly urge Honourable Makebi Zulu and his team to cease masquerading as the leadership of the Patriotic Front and to respect the rule of law, which he is trained and duty-bound to defend. His resignation from the PF was a conscious and deliberate act, taken in disregard of the clear and unbiased advice I provided,” Sampa said.

“The Provincial Chairpersons who are aligning themselves with activities that are illegal and contrary to the party’s internal standing orders and Party constitution risk being regarded as having resigned

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/makebi-must-stop-masquerading-as-pf-president-mudolo/

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