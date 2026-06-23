MAKEBI ZULU CALLS ON PARTIES TO RESPECT THE SUPREME COURT RULING



We welcome the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa in the matter of Esther Lungu and Others v Government of the Republic of Zambia and Others, which has upheld the appeal and affirmed the rights of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s family.





This judgment is a significant vindication of the rule of law, constitutionalism, and the fundamental principles of human dignity, family autonomy, and respect for the expressed wishes of the deceased.



The Court has spoken clearly, and justice has been served.





We are grateful that the Court carefully considered the facts and the law, ultimately recognizing that the rights of the family and the wishes of the late President must be respected.





This decision reinforces the principle that no individual or institution is above the law and that disputes, no matter how emotional or politically sensitive, must be resolved through legal processes and judicial determination.





We commend the judiciary of South Africa for its independence, impartiality, and commitment to justice.



The judgment provides clarity and finality on a matter that has caused immense pain and

uncertainty for the family during a period of profound grief.





As we receive this judgment, our focus remains on honouring the memory, dignity, and wishes of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





We call upon all parties to respect the Court’s decision and to allow the family the space and peace necessary to proceed in accordance with the law and the wishes of their departed loved one.





With the family rights asserted, the family will soon notify all concerned as to what will follow next.





Today, justice has prevailed and the family remains grateful to the people of Zambia, the Clergy and all those who stood with them.



Makebi Zulu

Family Spokesperson