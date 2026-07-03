MAKEBI ZULU PROMISES TO REPEAL DRACONIAN LAWS



Honourable Makebi Zulu of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) vowed at a huge rally in Nakonde that his administration would repeal what he described as oppressive and draconian laws, specifically naming the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act and the Gatherings Act.





He criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for breaking his promise to repeal these laws, instead reinforced them.





Zulu argued that these statutes severely restrict fundamental freedoms such as expression, privacy, assembly, and speech by granting excessive power to law enforcement, thereby infringing on citizens’ rights.





He pledged that his government would cultivate a more open and democratic society where people can participate freely without fear of arbitrary crackdowns or censorship.