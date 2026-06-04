Makebi Zulu Thanks Zambians for Standing with the Lungu Family.

Makebi Thanks Zambians for Standing with the Lungu Family.



By Staff Reporter



Makebi Zulu has returned to the country after attending proceeding in the Republic of South Africa, where he appeared before the Supreme Court of Appeal in connection with the repatriation matter of our late President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Speaking upon his return, Makebi Zulu thanked the people of Zambia for standing with the Lungu family and keeping them in their prayers during this difficult period.





The Tonse Pamodzi Alliance running mate expressed gratitude for the support, solidarity, and messages of encouragement that Zambians have continued to extend to the family.





Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by a highly energized Tonse Pamodzi Alliance team, whose members gathered to welcome him back home.



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