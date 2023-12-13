MALAMBO MP CRIES

THE CDF GRADER KILLED A CHILD, THE CDF TIPPER OVERTURNED AND NOW THE POLICE CDF VEHICLES HAS CRASHED!

Malambo MP Peter Phiri writes

It is my displeasure to see how the worst things are happening in the constituency especially concerning the way/speed we have lost lives and the rate at which CDF procured machinery is getting destroyed.

In shortest possible time we lost the soul of a council worker in a terrible accident involving the CDF tipper. Not long enough, we lost a driver of the council who was assigned to drive the CDF monitoring vehicle, shortly after, our grader whilst on duty on road maintenance works killed an individual in Masumba area, as if that is not enough, our newly procured CDF Police Land Cruiser has been involved in a Road Traffic Accident and the extent of damage is something unexplainable.

How do we explain this to our citizens of the Constituency? What really is happening in the Constituency? What is it we should do? Are our Ancestors not happy that we want to develop the constituency?

Help us understand please. It is a very difficult situation we have gone through with a lot of questions left unanswered.

We seriously need a quick solution to all these challenges we’re facing. God needs to intervene and we need prayers on a serious note.

Hon. PPS.

Malambo Constituency -MP.

Eastern Province Minister

11.12.2023