Malawian Prophet Favour Ngulube dragged to court over fraud, inappropriate relationship with married woman

A Lilongwe-based man, Bright Kavalo, has dragged to court a self-acclaimed prophet, Favour Ngulube of Divine Glory Ministries, for allegedly collecting money from his wife for his personal use and that of his ministry without his consent.

According to Times360, Kavalo is also accusing the prophet of being in an “inappropriate” relationship with his wife “where there is an opportunity for adultery”, claiming that the relationship has broken his marriage.

This is according to court records filed at the Lilongwe High Court on December 13, 2023, by Jivason and Company.

According to the records, Kavalo is demanding MK124 million in damages for the loss of the consortium.

He has also asked the court to issue an order to his wife, Mutemwe Khosa, to account for MK119 million, which Favour says she took as loans from a savings and credit cooperative organisation using his motor vehicle as collateral without his approval or knowledge.

The court has given Ngulube and the other defendants; Kavalo’s wife and trustees of Divine Glory Ministries 28 days to satisfy the claim or file a defence.

Prophet favour is always in the media for the wrong reasons.

Source: Times360