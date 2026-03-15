Malawian  S33x Worker Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Client in Payment Dispute

Malawian Sex Worker Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Client in Payment Dispute



By,: Timveni Online



Police in Malawi’s Mangochi have arrested a 24-year-old sex worker, Chrissy Paulo, for allegedly stabbing a client during a dispute over payment.





According to Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi, the incident occurred on Friday night at an entertainment spot known as Mgoza at Makawa Trading Centre, where the woman is said to operate.





Police say the injured man had gone to the venue for leisure and later reached an agreement with the suspect to spend the night with her at her residence.





However, authorities say an argument broke out over payment after they arrived at the woman’s house





. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the man in the back with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.





The victim was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.





Police records also indicate that the suspect had previously been arrested in January last year after allegedly cutting off the little finger of her former husband’s left hand when she found him at a bar socializing with other women in the same area.





Paulo is expected to appear in court to face a charge of unlawful wounding under Section 241 of Malawi’s Penal

Code.

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