Malawians Call on Zambians to Rally Behind President Hakainde Hichilema, Cite Economic Progress





Malawians have urged Zambians to continue supporting President Hakainde Hichilema, encouraging voters not to be swayed by what they describe as “background noise,” but instead to focus on what they view as steady economic leadership and recovery efforts.





In their message, they have praised the direction of Zambia’s economy under the leadership of PresidentHakaindeHichilema, urging citizens in Zambia to maintain political stability and “stay the course” by retaining the current leadership.





At the same time, the sentiments also reflect comparisons with developments in Malawi, where there is growing regret over a change in leadership.





They argue that after moving away from the administration of Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi may have lost some of the economic momentum they associate with earlier recovery efforts.



(C) ZED DIARY