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Malema Files Urgent Contempt Application Against Ngizwe Mchunu, Seeks Six-Month Prison Term





Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has lodged an urgent contempt of court application in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria against Ngizwe Mchunu.





The application, filed on 8 June 2026 under case number 2026/099011, seeks an order declaring Mchunu guilty of contempt and sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine. It further requests a warrant of arrest and an order directing Mchunu to surrender to the nearest police station within 12 hours of any such ruling.





Mchunu is accused of intentionally and unlawfully continuing to make defamatory statements about Malema on 6 June 2026, in defiance of a court order granted on 5 June 2026 in the same matter. The Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service have been cited as respondents.





The application is set down for hearing on 17 June 2026 at 10h00. Mchunu has until 14h00 on 8 June to notify Malema’s attorneys of his intention to oppose and must file answering papers by 17h00 on 10 June if he chooses to do so. Failure to comply may result in the order being granted in his absence.





This follows an earlier contempt finding against Mchunu on 5 June 2026, after which he issued a public apology to the court and Malema. The new application alleges further non-compliance.



Malema is represented by England Slabbert Attorneys Inc.