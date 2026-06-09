MALEMA NAMED IN COMMISSION BOMBSHELL!



The #MadlangaCommission has released Annexure C, a document listing 17 individuals connected to the summons of Major General Feroz Khan, the deputy head of SAPS Crime Intelligence, in a development that is likely to intensify public interest in the high-profile inquiry.





Among the names appearing on the list are opposition firebrand Julius Malema, Mathipandile Sotheni, Adriano Mazzotti, and several others who may be relevant to matters under investigation by the commission.





The release of the annexure has sparked fresh speculation about the scope of the inquiry and the individuals who could be called upon to provide evidence or clarification as proceedings unfold.





Major General Khan is scheduled to take the witness stand from 1 July 2026, with his testimony expected to shed further light on issues surrounding SAPS Crime Intelligence operations.





The commission’s latest disclosure is set to place several prominent figures under the spotlight as the investigation gathers momentum.