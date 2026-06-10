🤯🔥 MALEMA TOLD SOUTH AFRICA — GIVE ME THE PRESIDENCY AND I WILL RESTORE THE LAND, RECLAIM THE MINES AND MAKE EDUCATION FREE FOR EVERY CHILD! 🇿🇦





Julius Malema is not whispering.



He is not hiding behind diplomatic language or empty campaign slogans.



He stood before the people of South Africa and laid out exactly what he will do the moment they hand him the presidency.





The land will be restored to its rightful owners at no cost to the people it was taken from.



The mines, the banks, and the strategic sectors of the economy will be brought under national ownership so that the underground wealth of South Africa finally benefits the millions who live above it.





Every child will receive free quality education. Every citizen will have access to free healthcare and housing.



Corrupt government tenders will be abolished.





Millions of sustainable jobs will be created through protected industrial development. And the African economy will be developed not through reconciliation with injustice, but through real and lasting economic justice.





Trump issued warnings against him. The establishment has tried to marginalise him.



The legal system has been directed at him. And yet Malema has not moved one inch from these 7 pillars.

This man is not seeking power for himself.





He is seeking a mandate to transform a system that was designed to keep African people disadvantaged on their own soil.



And it must be said plainly a leader who is willing to fight this hard, stand this firm, and commit this boldly for his people? He deserves that opportunity.



South Africa the ballot is your most powerful tool. Use it wisely.





African hype media