MALEMA’S SON ENTERS THE POLITICAL ARENA — IS THIS THE NEXT GENERATION OF EFF LEADERSHIP OR JUST DYNASTY POLITICS?





Ratanang Malema, the son of Julius Malema, is now stepping into the spotlight — calling on young South Africans to register, vote, and actively shape the country’s future.





But it’s not just about voting…



He’s pushing strong, bold ideas closely linked to the EFF’s core policies:



📚 Free education for all



🏞️ Land without compensation



💼 Economic freedom for the youth





According to him, young people cannot afford to sit back anymore — they must be at the forefront of change.



💬 But here’s where the country is divided:



👉 Some are praising this as youth leadership rising early — saying South Africa needs more politically active young voices.





👉 Others are questioning whether this is true leadership… or the rise of political dynasties, where power stays within families.



👉 And critics are asking: Should political influence be inherited — or earned independently?





⚖️ With unemployment high and frustration growing among the youth, this message is landing at a critical time…





🔥 Is Ratanang Malema inspiring a new generation — or is this just the beginning of another political legacy in South Africa?





👇 YOUR TURN TO SPEAK: Do you support young leaders like him stepping up — or should politics stay separate from family