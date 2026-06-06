Mali war escalates: They are finally going after the real monsters.



Mali has released a most-wanted list targeting some of the region’s most notorious terrorist leaders, with multimillion-dollar rewards reportedly being offered for information leading to their capture. Names such as Iyad Ag Ghali and Amadou Kouffa are now being openly pursued through a strategy many Africans have long demanded: direct action against those responsible for years of violence and instability.





For too long, communities across the Sahel have watched villages suffer while political elites held meetings, issued statements, and waited for foreign powers or international missions to solve problems that continue to threaten African lives. Despite years of international involvement, many citizens remain frustrated by the lack of lasting security and stability on the ground.





A question many people continue to ask is this: if billions have been allocated to defense and security over the years, why were such aggressive measures not prioritized earlier? Were resources being used effectively, or were political interests getting in the way of meaningful action?





Burkina Faso’s recent security approach sparked a wider conversation about African-led solutions to African challenges. Now, Mali appears to be taking a similar path. Across the continent, more voices are arguing that lasting peace will require stronger regional cooperation, greater accountability from leaders, and less dependence on outside actors to secure African territory.





Whether one agrees with every policy or not, there is growing support for decisive action against terrorist networks that have terrorized communities for years. The fight against insecurity cannot succeed if corruption, political complacency, and weak leadership continue to undermine national efforts.





What will it take for the rest of West Africa to strengthen cooperation and confront these threats together?



Share your thoughts below