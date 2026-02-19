Why Grace Mugabe can’t go and support Chatunga on the shooting saga

Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe faces a painful dilemma as her son battles a storm in South Africa. A viral shooting saga has placed her son, Chatunga Mugabe, at the centre of public scrutiny. Yet, despite the family crisis, Grace cannot fly to be by his side.

Viral Shooting, Absent Mother

Videos and reports of the alleged shooting incident spread quickly across social media platforms. Zimbabweans expected Grace to rush to support her embattled son in Johannesburg. However, her absence has raised questions, speculations, and deep criticism from many observers online. Some see a mother trapped by her past. Others argue that the law has finally limited a once untouchable figure.

The 2017 Case Still Haunts Grace

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono highlighted the real obstacle blocking Grace’s travel. He explained that she still carries an outstanding warrant of arrest in South Africa. It dates back to 2017, when she allegedly assaulted model Gabriella Engels in a Johannesburg hotel. “The tragedy is that Grace Mugabe cannot travel to South Africa to support her son,” he said. He added that the warrant relates to the alleged assault on Engels that year. Therefore, any attempt to enter South Africa could see Grace arrested on arrival. Consequently, she remains confined to watching events unfold from afar.

A Powerful Family Under Pressure

This situation exposes how past actions continue shaping the Mugabe family’s present reality. Once, political power shielded them from many consequences. Now, legal processes in South Africa restrict Grace’s movements and choices. Supporters believe she should still be allowed to comfort her son privately. Critics insist that justice must apply equally, regardless of former titles.

Meanwhile, Chatunga faces his own troubles as investigations around the shooting dominate headlines. Grace, however, has different fires to extinguish, rooted in that 2017 incident. Her silence and distance speak loudly about changing times for Zimbabwe’s former first family. Ultimately, this saga blends motherhood, justice, and history into one uncomfortable storyline. And for now, Grace Mugabe can only watch, wait, and deal with unresolved ghosts.