Mama Joy Arrives in Mexico to Rally Behind Bafana Bafana



South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has landed in Mexico, bringing her trademark passion and energy to support Bafana Bafana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.





The 47-year-old, widely regarded as one of the nation’s most dedicated football supporters, touched down in the country on Wednesday, June 10, ready to cheer the national team from the stands. Her arrival comes just a day before Bafana Bafana face co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, 11 June.





Mama Joy, who has followed Bafana Bafana to multiple international tournaments, made the journey despite earlier setbacks with official sponsorship and exclusion from Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition” to send South African supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico launched by Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.





She is reportedly backed by private supporters, underscoring her unwavering commitment to the team.





Social media has erupted with pride and admiration, with many hailing her as “the face of South Africa” and celebrating her presence as a boost for national morale.





Bafana Bafana will open their Group A campaign against Mexico in what promises to be a historic clash, with further matches against Czechia and South Korea to follow. Mama Joy’s colourful support is expected to add vibrancy to the South African contingent in the stands.





As the countdown to kick-off intensifies, her message remains clear: pure passion for Bafana Bafana.