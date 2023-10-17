Mampa counsels ‘tired’ Musenge to stop talking about HH

By Oliver Chisenga

UPND member Happy Mampa says President Hakainde Hichilema is preoccupied with mopping the country that was left “soiled” by the Patriotic Front administration.

Mampa is also aspiring to be meber of parliament for Bangweulu Constituency Luapula Province’s Samfya district in the 2026 elections.

Recently, Musenge who is Advocates for People’s Prosperity leader cautioned President Hichilema against being in the comfort zone since no one knows what will happen in 2026.

Bu Mampa reminded Musenge that under the PF, the freedom to speak was an unusual luxury to an extent that he was hounded out of the then ruling party.

Musenge and several other PF members were forced out of the party and he later formed the National Democratic Congress with Chishimba Kambwili.

“Ba Musenge should [stop] talking about President HH. [Musenge] is a tired and retired politician; who can even sit to listen to him? He is wasting political space, let him go to farming or repair his old buses and continue as a transporter. Ama politics yabakana (politics have failed him),’’ Mampa said. ‘’As much as we under the new dawn government are allowing free speech, some people have lost political relevance.”

He said much as the country was undergoing challenges owing to rising fuel prices, President Hichilema should be commended for many things, including freedom of speech and tranquility in the country.

Mampa said citizens are today free to debate and criticise government on what they feel is not going right, something that was not seen in the previous regime.

“Let Musenge applaud the recruitment of teachers, over 30,000 teachers, over 11,000 health workers and I hear more will be recruited. In yesterday’s (Wednesday) Zambia Daily Mail, there was an advert of Zambia Police officers. And as we speak there is training for about 5,000 military personnel,’’ he said. ‘’Surely, with all this Mr Musenge is talking about happenings of 2026? It is with great shock to see that a former politician Mr Mwenya Musenge can even talk about President HH. If he desperately wants political relevance, let him talk about how he lost as MP for Chimwemwe when he was in the ruling party, because that’s a seat he lost terribly.”

Mampa further said President Hichilema has taken his political opponents “into retirement” because due to unprecedented performance in his first two years in office.

“I will mention this again [President Hichilema] has brought freedom…employment, stability of the economy, debt restructure, rule of law, brought back meal allowances for students; free education, the CDF is being distributed equally in all constituencies of Zambia regardless of one’s political affiliation. This has never happened before, the list is endless,” Mampa said. “The few remaining challenges like price of mealie meal and fuel are being addressed methodically and soon these issues will be a thing of the past. Our President doesn’t believe in ‘cipante pante’ policies but he always looks at long term solutions.”

Mampa also advised Musenge on the former president’s pension Act, saying as it stands, former president Edgar Lungu has clearly been politicking, contrary to what the Act states.

He said President Hichilema will surprise his critics in 2026 because his performance speaks for itself and more things are yet to come.

“It’s like Mr Mwenya doesn’t even understand the former president’s pension Act. It’s surprising how a former lawmaker can compare a former president to an MP who doesn’t have a limit and life pension. Mr Mwenya should find time and read the Constitution before commenting on matters that he doesn’t understand,’’ said Mampa. ‘’Former president ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) is in active politics, hence the government should with immediate effect withhold his pension because it’s against our Constitution. Musenge should instead join in the path to transforming Zambia instead of playing cheap politics to gain political mileage. PF should in fact thank President HH for his good heart because if you look at how he was treated while in opposition and imprisoned on trumped up charges, instead of seeking vengeance, he is the one preaching peace and everyone to be treated equally. PF criminals would have been hiding by now if it was not for President HH’s good heart. He has forgiven you but the cases you committed will follow you up. Your days are numbered.