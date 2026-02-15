MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO SELL HIS NIECE



By Gloria Chabala



Police in Manyinga District in North-Western province have arrested a 48-year-old man, for attempting to sell his niece.





North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Brighton Siwale said the suspect Abibson Chilomba of Manyinga district, was apprehended on Wednesday evening following a tip-off from a local businesswoman, Joyce Kayoya.





Mr. Siwale stated that the incident occurred around 19:00 hours on 12th February, after Ms. Kayoya reported that the suspect had approached her shop looking to sell his niece.





He says upon receiving the information, police officers rushed to the scene, where they located and identified the suspect, a resident of Muluwa area in Sikufule.





Mr. Siwale says the suspect is currently in police custody for the offence of human trafficking, and investigations into the matter are underway.



PHOENIX NEWS