🚨⚠️ SOUTH AFRICA IN SHOCK AFTER MAN CLAIMING TO LEAD AN “EFF MILITARY WING” ISSUES A STRONG WARNING TO WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS AHEAD OF 30 JUNE





A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread controversy after a man identifying himself as the leader of an alleged “EFF military wing” made a series of inflammatory remarks directed at white South Africans ahead of the planned 30 June protests.





In the video, the man reportedly called on white South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, to leave the country before 30 June while making several political statements about land, power and the future of South Africa. The video has since generated thousands of reactions and has become one of the most discussed topics on social media platforms.





At this stage, there has been no official confirmation that the individual holds any position within the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and there is no public evidence confirming the existence of an official EFF military wing. The EFF has also not publicly endorsed the statements contained in the video.





The footage has prompted calls from some South Africans for authorities to investigate the remarks, while others have urged political leaders and citizens to reject inflammatory rhetoric and prioritize peace and social cohesion.





The controversy comes at a time of heightened political tensions, with debates around immigration, race relations, national identity and public safety continuing to dominate public discourse.



💬 Do you believe authorities should investigate controversial statements made on social media, regardless of who makes them?