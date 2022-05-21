A 43-year-old man identified as Fabiano James has committed suicide at Lumbadzi in Lilongwe after his wife allegedly denied him s3x.

The man hanged himself with a shirt in his house at Mgalamuka Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Lumbadzi.

Sergeant Felix Kwinyani, Lumbadzi Police Station Public Relations Officer, said James, two years ago, married a woman who has three children.

Early this month, the wife went to her home village in order to cheer her mother who was sick.

On the morning of 18th May, James’ son whilst preparing to go to school was surprised to see his father hanging under the roof in his bedroom.

The child informed the neighbours about the incident who reported it to Lumbadzi Police.

Lumbadzi Police detectives together with a medical officer rushed to the scene where they found a suicide note stating that he decided to terminate his life because his wife was denying him s3x just as his ex-wife.

Postmortem results show that James died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

He came from Tonde Village, Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe.

Police have since urged people facing family issues to seek guidance and counseling rather than commiting suicide.