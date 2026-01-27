Man conspires with wife to kill ex-wife

A Harare man has been charged with murder after allegedly conspiring with his wife to kill his ex-wife and dump her body near the Water Works complex close to Hunyani Bridge in Chitungwiza.

Brian Chanachimwe (34) is accused of luring his former wife, Jennifer Karembo (35), to his home in Crowhill, Harare, under the pretext that he wanted to give her US$150 for their three children’s school fees. Prosecutors allege that Chanachimwe and his wife, Olipa Chide, later strangled Karembo before dumping her body.

The alleged motive, according to investigators, was an attempt by Chanachimwe to evade US$2,500 in outstanding child maintenance payments.

The incident is said to have occurred earlier this month. Chanachimwe has since appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges and is expected to return to court on February 4.

In a dramatic development, Chide died by suicide on Wednesday at her grandparents’ farm in Gutu, days after Chanachimwe’s arrest. She had been expected to be charged as an accomplice.

Alleged attempts to conceal the crime

Police allege the couple tried to cover up the crime by taking Karembo’s cellphone, removing the SIM card and burying it behind their house. Her purse, which contained her national identity card, was allegedly burned.

The State further alleges that the couple hired a vehicle from a man identified as Solomon Gwanyanya, claiming they needed to transport a sick relative. With the help of an alleged accomplice, Jonah Nekati, who remains at large, the body was allegedly loaded into a hired Honda Fit around midnight.

Investigators say the body was dumped near Eyecourt, opposite St Mary’s Waterworks, where it was discovered the following day by a passer-by, Samson Bhobho, near a dust road. Police reportedly found US$11 on the deceased.

Family demands justice

Karembo’s burial in Hwedza was marked by grief and anger, with relatives calling for justice.

“We are deeply pained as a family,” said family spokesperson Ashley Kalembo. “We just want justice to take its course. What happened to our sister has left us with many unanswered questions.”

Kalembo said Karembo’s disappearance had raised immediate concern after her phone became unreachable and she failed to return home.

“The next day we contacted Brian, who claimed he had given her US$50 and left her shopping in town. We then reported her missing on January 13. Later that day, police found a woman’s body,” he said.

Another family member said the relatives believe the alleged killing was linked to maintenance disputes.

“Our pain is unbearable, but we want justice to prevail,” said Karembo’s sister, who declined to be named.

Police investigations are continuing, with efforts underway to locate the remaining suspect.

