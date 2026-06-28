Man ends own life after suspecting wife’s mine was being mined by another man



A 23-YEAR-OLD man of Mambwe District in Eastern Province has allegedly taken his own life after suspecting that another man had started illegally extracting precious minerals from his wife’s mine, whose sole mining license he acquired.





Details of the matter as shared with TV Yatu are that, John Mwanza, 23, had for a long time been suspecting his wife to have had an extra marital relationship with his another man.





According to the deceased uncle’s version of facts, Mwanza had for a long time tried to resolve the matter but that it persisted.



His uncle reveals that, on Wednesday, June 24, Mwanza visited him and bitterly complained stating his assertion that his wife, had been allowing another man into their relationship.





On learning of the allegations, it is believed that the uncle counselled Mwanza.



However, it appeared that thoughts of his wife’s alleged extra marital activities could not let him be.





Haunted by the hurt of imagining another man mining from his licensed mining area, it is alleged Mwanza decided to end his life by suspending himself on a rope tied to a tree.





Concerned about where her dear husband could have been, Mwanza’s wife embarked on a search that later revealed that he had allegedly ended his life in a tree.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirms the development with TV Yatu saying, “He left his home [on Thursday] at around 17:00 hours and his body was discovered by his wife who was busy looking for him.





“Police Officers visited the scene and confirmed the incident and no suspected foul play.”



He says the deceased’s body has since been deposited into Mambwe District Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem and burial.



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 27, 2026.



Picture: Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba

Image credit: Kanele FM