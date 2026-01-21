MAN FOUND BATHING N@KED INSIDE THE UTH MORTUARY APPREHENDED

MAN FOUND BATHING NAKED INSIDE THE UTH MORTUARY APPREHENDED





POLICE in Lusaka are investigating an incident involving a man found bathing naked at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH)’s mortuary.





The man, who has only been identified as Michael, is believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years.



He was found in the early hours of Tuesday.





A police source quoting an eyewitness said Michael was found bathing inside the mortuary where dead bodies are washed.





Police were immediately alerted, and they apprehended the man and took him to Kabwata Police Station where he is currently detained.





The eyewitness narrated: “At first we were all scared but when we went closer, we discovered that he was so scared, we did not find any officers but we apprehended him and started looking for the officers at the mortuary. Together, we dragged the suspect to the police post at the hospital.”





Zambia Police Service public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the incident in an interview.





“The story is that the person has got a mental health condition according to his relatives. This person was found, indeed, bathing where bodies are cleaned in the mortuary. When the relatives were contacted, they went to Kabwata Police Station, where they identified the person as their relative and revealed that he has a mental condition,” Mr Chilabi said.



ZDM