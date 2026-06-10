Man given seven days to pay K200,000 after losing petition against NRPUP adopted MP candidate

PETITIONER Henry Brown has been served with a K200,000 demand notice for legal costs after the Kabwe High Court dismissed his challenge against the Bwacha North Constituency nomination of NRPUP candidate Walinase Nyirongo.

Kabwe High Court Judge Mathews Zulu dismissed the petition on Friday last week, ruling that it had lapsed with time and that Brown lacked locus standi, as he did not have the legal basis to bring the matter before court.

The respondents in the matter are Walinase Nyirongo and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

The Kabwe-based petition had sought to nullify Nyirongo’s nomination, which Brown argued was conducted improperly.

Lawyers for the respondents, Zonde Ponde Legal Practitioners, have in a Demand Notice dated June 9 2026 seen TV Yatu, given Brown seven days to settle the K200,000 in incurred costs.

The firm warned that failure to pay within the period will compel them to institute legal proceedings to recover the costs plus interest.

The dismissal has cleared Nyirongo’s path to contest the Bwacha North seat in the 2026 general elections.

Brown confirms with TV Yatu that he had received the demand notice.

©️ TV Yatu | Thandizo Banda | June 10, 2026.