Man jailed for cutting off wife’s pr!v@te p@rt with razor blade in Zimbabwe

Man jailed for cutting off wife’s pr!vate part with razor blade in Zimbabwe



A Bindura Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to an effective 12 months in prison after he admitted to attacking his wife with a razor blade during a domestic dispute.





According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on June 21, 2026, at a farm in Bindura following an argument over allegations of infidelity.





Prosecutors told the court that the man pretended he wanted to be intimate with his 42-year-old wife before allegedly grabbing her genital area and using a razor blade to cut part of it.





The victim reportedly suffered severe bleeding following the attack. The NPAZ said the man later gave her water to wash herself as she bled. The accused pleaded guilty to domestic violence involving physical abuse under Zimbabwe’s Domestic Violence Act.





The court initially sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment but suspended six months for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve an effective 12-month prison sentence.

Commenting on the judgment, the NPAZ said the justice system remains committed to protecting victims of gender-based violence and ensuring offenders are held accountable for their actions.