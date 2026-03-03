Man Killed His Wife and Their 5 Children After Losing His Job

Ervin Antonio Lupoe, an African American father of five from Los Angeles, California, fatally shot his wife and children before taking his own life in 2009. He claimed job loss and family despair drove him to this tragic plan.

Lupoe’s actions followed his and his wife, Ana, being reportedly fired from their positions as medical technicians at Kaiser Permanente. According to WHAS 11, he sent a detailed fax to a local television station, claiming the couple had planned the deaths of themselves and their children. Police responded quickly to the Wilmington home, arriving within minutes and finding signs of gunfire throughout the two-story residence.

Inside, authorities discovered Ana Lupoe and the couple’s twin 2-year-old boys in one bedroom. In another bedroom were Ervin Lupoe, an 8-year-old daughter, and twin 5-year-old daughters. All had suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head, and a revolver was found beside Ervin Lupoe’s body. The tragedy left six young children and two parents dead.

The note suggested that the family had faced ongoing scrutiny at work and claimed mistreatment by their employer, including a previous confrontation with management. Lupoe expressed despair over having “nowhere to turn” and referenced his wife’s alleged suggestion to include the children in the act. Kaiser Permanente confirmed the couple’s employment but did not respond to the allegations in the note.

Neighbors recalled the Wilmington community as typically quiet and family-oriented, making the event deeply shocking. In the weeks prior, Lupoe had withdrawn three children from school, citing a planned move. Publicly, his social media reflected everyday family life, including photos of children attending karate class and images of home renovations.