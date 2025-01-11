Man Sets Fire to Mother-in-Law’s Hut Before K!ll!ng Her Brutally With Machete

A Filabusi man sets his mother-in-law’s hut on fire before killing her brutally with a machete before running from authorities.

Authorities are on high alert as they search for a 28-year-old man accused of committing a brutal murder in Montrose Village.

The suspect, Newton Mthethwa, allegedly set fire to a hut while his mother-in-law was sleeping inside and attacked her with a machete when she fled the blaze.

Suspect Fled Scene After Heinous Crime

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of January 8 in Ward 13 of Insiza North, under the jurisdiction of Chief Maduna. Police report that Mthethwa escaped after fatally assaulting 48-year-old Florence Msipha.

Relatives disclosed that Mthethwa’s wife, identified only as Yvonne, had recently left him. The couple previously resided in Fairbridge, Bulawayo, but Yvonne reportedly returned to her rural home, leaving Mthethwa behind.

According to local police, Mthethwa arrived at his estranged wife’s rural residence only to find his mother-in-law, Florence, and her 13-year-old daughter asleep in a thatched bedroom hut.

Acting Matabeleland South Provincial Police Spokesman, Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, provided details of the horrifying event.

“The late Florence Msipha and her daughter realized their bedroom hut was on fire and managed to escape through the door. Upon exiting, they saw the suspect standing nearby, armed with a machete. He attacked Florence repeatedly, inflicting severe head injuries.”

Teen Daughter’s Quick Action Alerts Neighbors

The victim’s 13-year-old daughter managed to flee the scene and sought help from nearby residents. Neighbours immediately contacted law enforcement, but by the time police arrived, the suspect had already vanished.

Florence was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital, but sadly, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Police Appeal for Information

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as police continue their investigations. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of Mthethwa’s whereabouts to come forward and report to the nearest police station. Assistance from the public could be crucial in ensuring justice is served.