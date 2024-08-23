Man stumbles upon n@ked mom, aunt at his homestead

N a bizarre incident, a Chigodora man allegedly bumped into his mother and aunt performing weird nocturnal rituals at his homestead while stark naked.

The man further claimed that the duo inflicted him with a mental illness when he tried to call his uncle to witness the spine-chilling evil act.

Clement Zikiti said the unsettling experience happened two weeks ago when he was woken up by strange chants and noises outside his house.

Zikiti said upon hearing the commotion, he dashed out to investigate, only to stumble upon his naked mother, Stella Chimbadzwa and aunt, Shorai Bingadade.

The two women in their birthday suits were allegedly engaged in witchcraft rituals.

It was around 1am.

The matter appeared before Headman Chigodora’s community court last Saturday.

“I was shocked, and did not know what to do when I saw my mother and aunt stark naked, and busy with their nocturnal witchcraft rituals at my homestead. I retreated inside the house, and decided to inform my uncle, Aleck Chimbadzwa, who stays nearby. Aleck is my mother’s brother and Bingadade’s husband. However, I got lost for about an hour, and arrived at his homestead around 2am, despite it being barely 100 metres away,” he recounted.

Zikiti alleged that when he arrived at his uncle’s homestead, he found Bingadade dressed up and pretending to be asleep.

“She was the one who responded to my knock on the door. No one believed me initially. They only started believing me after I became mentally unstable.

That is when they started taking my claims seriously, because the next morning, I had a mental blackout, and only got better yesterday (last Friday) after being taken to a traditional healer,” he said while shivering.

Zikiti said prior to the chilling discovery, he was plagued by insomnia — a problem that also forced his wife to abandon him.

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep.

It also can cause one to wake up too early, and not be able to get back to sleep.

One may still feel tired after waking up, and it can drain also drain one’s energy level and affect the mood.

Aleck Bingadade told the court that the following morning, Zikiti became mentally unstable, ran berserk and abandoned his homestead.

He said the family’s scepticism became a genuine concern as Zikiti’s mental condition continued deteriorating.

“We had to restrain him as he started picking food from the bins. Initially I did not believe him because my wife was right by my side when he knocked on the door. In fact, it was my wife who heard him walking outside and woke me up,” he said.

Aleck’s son, Leon advised Zikiti to document his experiences, fearing that he would become mentally unstable like others who claim to have encountered witches.

“As if I had seen it coming, my cousin’s mental health deteriorated rapidly, and he went missing over a period of time. No one knew where he was staying, but I want this court to know that if it turned out that one or either of these two women are part of witches that are tormenting our family, surely I will kill them and serve time behind bars,” charged Leon.

Leon said his wife has suffered seven miscarriages due to sorcery, and he will not spare the culprit/s.

When asked to respond, Shorai Bingadade vehemently denied the allegations.

She denied having been seen naked at Zikiti’s home.

“You all heard him in this court saying when he got to my homestead, I was in the house asleep. How could I be in two places at the same time? How could I have rushed back home and opened the door for him? I do not have teleportation powers, and all this sounds like a stage-managed thing. I am suspecting that he is not mentally deranged, but is faking it out so that his story can be believable,” she said.

The woman would not stop laughing as she was being quizzed by the court.

However, Stella Chimbadzwa could, neither confirm, nor deny having been seen naked at her son’s homestead on the fateful evening.

Instead, she said she could have been used by witches without her knowledge.

“I only got to know of this matter when my brother, Aleck summoned me to his homestead the following day. It could be that I am being used by witches without my knowledge because I cannot see how my own son could raise such allegations or lie against me as there is no bad blood between us. All I need is help so that the whole family can be saved, and if indeed there is witchcraft at play in the family it must be eradicated,” she said.

Another relative, Rudolf Chimbadzwa said Zikiti’s wife had ditched him due to strange occurrences at the homestead.

“For months she has been begging that they vacate the homestead because she was hearing strange chants and noises at night. Each time she would go out to investigate, she would see these two women, and other women from the community naked. He sided with his mother and refused to leave, forcing his wife to leave as she could no longer stand it,” he said

Source – The ManicaPost