Mandela’s Grandson Released Due To Insufficient Evidence In Hijacking Case

South Africa’s former president, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, who was apprehended alongside four other suspects in a hijacking case, was released from custody on Friday. The authorities cited insufficient evidence connecting him to the crime. While the other suspects appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, Mandela’s grandson was notably absent.

Prosecutor’s Statement on the Case

Prosecutor Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi informed the court that only the four suspects faced formal charges at this stage, including kidnapping, robbery, and assault of an Uber driver.

“Further investigations are ongoing, and until those are concluded, we cannot implicate the fifth suspect.”

Although the grandson arrived at the court premises in a police vehicle, he was neither presented before the court nor included in the charges. After the session, he was seen leaving in a private car.

Details Surrounding the Incident

The hijacking reportedly occurred on Wednesday along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands, Johannesburg. According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla, the tactical response unit acted on information from a vehicle tracking company. They traced the stolen white Toyota Corolla to a residence in Houghton, once owned by the late Nelson Mandela.

Upon their arrival, officers recovered the vehicle and detained five individuals — four men and one woman. A search of the property also led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm. The car matched the description provided by the Uber driver who reported the incident.

Accusations Against the Suspects



According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the suspects allegedly requested an Uber ride, ambushed the driver, and hijacked his vehicle. The Uber driver was reportedly robbed of R800 in cash, along with an additional R300 deducted from their account.

“The driver contacted the tracking company, quickly alerting the JMPD tactical response unit. Officers managed to locate the stolen vehicle at the Houghton residence,” Mjonondwane stated. The recovered vehicle, its number plate, and the firearm are key evidence in the case.