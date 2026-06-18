MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR SUSPECTED UPND SUPPORTERS



A manhunt is underway for suspected United Party for National Development-UPND supporters in Lusaka who damaged and stole property during a meeting held by an opposing political grouping.





The incident is reported to have occurred around 15:00 hours on 16th June, 2026, at Mutambe Ground in Mandevu Compound where supporters of the Tonse Alliance had lawfully gathered.





During the ordeal, a Mercedes Benz belonging to Tonse Alliance candidate for Chaisa Ward 23, Godwin Phiri, had its windscreens shattered, windows broken and four tyres damaged.





The cadres also contaminated the vehicle’s fuel tank with sugar and sand.



Phiri also reported that the cadres stole K20,000 in cash,100 Tonse Alliance T-shirts and 50 caps, bringing the total value of stolen and damaged property to K81,500.





In the same incident, two teachers’ houses at Mutambe Primary School had their windowpanes damaged, while a Toyota Rumion vehicle belonging to Brighton Musungule was also damaged.





Police Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi, notes that officers who responded to the scene found that the individuals had fled.



This is contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.