🚨🇿🇦 MARCH AND MARCH LEADER JACINTA NGOBESE-ZUMA AND HER HUSBAND WEAR T-SHIRTS HONOURING COUPLE ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY FOREIGN NATIONALS, SPARKING FRESH DEBATE OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND CRIME IN SOUTH AFRICA





March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her husband have attracted widespread attention after appearing in public wearing T-shirts bearing the images of a couple who were reportedly killed in the Kruger National Park area. According to supporters of the movement, the couple were allegedly murdered by foreign nationals.





The gesture has been described by supporters as a tribute to victims of violent crime and a call for stronger action against illegal immigration. Critics, however, argue that individual criminal cases should not be used to generalise about entire communities of foreign nationals.





The images have reignited debate on social media about crime, border security, immigration policy and the role of activist groups in shaping the national conversation around these issues.





🇿🇦❓ Do you believe public figures should use symbolic gestures like this to highlight concerns about crime and illegal immigration, or does it risk increasing divisions in society?