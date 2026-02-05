Marriage Refusal Sparks Arson in Lusangazi



Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an arson incident in which a thatched house was burnt while three children were sleeping inside in Lusangazi District.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba says the incident occurred on February 3, 2026, around 23:00 hours at Simambumbu Village in Chief Nyamphande’s area.

Mr. Mweemba told Breeze FM News that Grace Mwanza, aged 34, reported that her house, in which her children, Labya Mwenda aged 18, Emma Mwanza aged 15 and her one-year-old grandson, Miracle Phiri, were sleeping, was deliberately set on fire.





Mr. Mweemba states that the suspect, identified as Portipher Phiri, a 22-year-old male of the same village and the complainant’s son-in-law, allegedly set the house ablaze using a burning stick.





He says preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect went to the house and demanded that Labya Mwenda open the door for him, but she refused, stating that she wanted to continue with school instead of marrying him.





The Commanding Officer adds that the suspect allegedly threatened to kill her or burn the house before briefly leaving the scene after being confronted by the complainant.





Mr. Mweemba explained that about an hour later, the complainant heard her children screaming for help and rushed outside, where she saw flames and smoke coming from the roof of the house, which had been locked from the outside using a chain.





He notes that villagers responded to her calls for help, extinguished the fire, and rescued the victims.





Mr. Mweemba says police officers visited the scene, interviewed the victims, and confirmed that they saw the suspect holding a burning stick, which he allegedly used to set the house on fire.





He says the house was completely burnt to ashes, while the value of the property destroyed is yet to be established.

Mr. Mweemba adds that the suspect has been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing.





Disclaimer:



This image was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). It is not a real photograph and does not depict an actual event, place, or individuals. The image is for illustrative purposes only.