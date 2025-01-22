Married Doctor Skips Traditional Court After Forcing Girlfriend To Abort And Offering Two Goats As Compensation

A married medical doctor has been taken to traditional courts by his girlfriend after forcing her to abort her pregnancy and offering two goats as compensation.

Well-known Bindura medical doctor Dr Tonderai Chiwawa has come under intense scrutiny following accusations from his girlfriend, Karen Tandanguni, that he abandoned her during pregnancy and offered an unusual compensation of two goats.

Despite being summoned to Chief Chipadze’s traditional court on multiple occasions, the 40-year-old doctor failed to appear for the hearing on Sunday.

Karen says this marks the third time Dr Chiwawa has avoided the court proceedings. Before this, he missed hearings at Chief Masembura’s court and even proposed transferring the case to Chief Chipadze’s jurisdiction—only to fail to attend again.

Evidence Submitted Against the Doctor

Karen, 25, shared that she had presented extensive evidence against Dr Chiwawa to Chief Chipadze. The evidence included text messages and audio recordings in which the doctor allegedly instructed her to terminate her three-month pregnancy. Frustrated by his repeated absence, Karen now considers escalating the matter to the police.

This is the third time he has stood me up, he did it twice at Chief Masembura’s court and never came for the hearing. He is the one who had suggested a change of courts to Chief Chipadze but still he never showed up.

According to Karen, the doctor proposed reconciliation as a contingent for withdrawing the claim against him at the traditional court.

However, Karen claims the doctor’s actions go beyond mere abandonment. She accuses him of making threats to harm her, for refusing to terminate the pregnancy, and for pursuing justice. She has since filed a separate report at Bindura Police Station, which includes allegations of theft after her mobile phone was stolen.

A Relationship Gone Sour

Karen revealed that her relationship with Dr Chiwawa began in November 2022. She claims the doctor initially promised to marry her, only to deny responsibility for the pregnancy later.

“He promised marriage, but now he’s refusing to acknowledge the child. He even told me he wants me to suffer for bringing this issue to the chief’s court.”

Karen also expressed fear for her safety, citing the doctor’s alleged threats.

“He said he’s prepared to harm me if I keep the child. I’m scared, but I won’t back down”

Allegations of Manipulation and a Troubled Past

According to Karen, the doctor’s family warned her about his troubling history.

“His relatives told me to be cautious. He’s already on his third marriage and has children with his first two wives and one with a former maid”

Despite this, Karen claims the doctor pressured her to terminate her pregnancy while simultaneously trying to discredit her publicly.

“He’s trying to frustrate me into giving up, but I won’t. He lied about marrying me, and I ended up pregnant. Now, he’s playing games.”

Doctor Denies Allegations

When contacted by H-Metro for his side of the story, Dr Chiwawa denied Karen’s claims, dismissing her as someone seeking attention.

“I know her from around the neighborhood, and I don’t care what she says. You can write whatever she tells you,” the doctor stated.

He further accused Karen of attempting to tarnish his reputation without merit.