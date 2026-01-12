MASAITI TEEN FAKES ABDUCTION TO SPEND NIGHT WITH BOYFRIEND

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl of Masaiti District sparked an urgent police manhunt after claiming she had been abducted, only for investigations to reveal she had spent the night in Kitwe with her boyfriend.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi said the case, initially reported as a serious abduction, has since been clarified, with no offence committed.

The matter was reported on Friday by Elisha Chipembele, 66, of Kawama area, who alleged that his daughter had been abducted around 16:00 hours at Nyenyezi market by six unknown men who forced her into a vehicle.

Police immediately launched investigations.

Later, the girl contacted her sister in Ndola using her father’s phone, claiming that she had been tied up, released, and dumped in a bush.

However, inconsistencies in her account raised doubts, prompting police to treat the matter cautiously.

She was later brought to Kafulafuta Police Station, where interviews revealed that she had voluntarily travelled to Kitwe with her boyfriend, identified only as CR, who operates a black Toyota Quantum minibus.

The two spent the night near Chisokone Market.

