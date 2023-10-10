MASEBO HAS FAILED TO SUE ME OVER R2 MILLION BRIBE REQUEST… she knows what I said is the truth – MLONZI

MASEBO HAS FAILED TO SUE ME OVER R2 MILLION BRIBE REQUEST – MLONZI … she knows what I said is the truth

TFM Holdings executive chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi says he is not surprised that Health minister Sylvia Masebo has failed to sue her 11-months after she threatened to do so over allegations that she requested him to pay R2 million and a Mercedes Benz for the purported sponsorship of Masebo’s son’s wedding.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mlonzi also said neither he nor his representatives in Zambia have received any call from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) “for having voluntarily reported to the commission requests made to them on the R2… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/masebo-has-failed-to-sue-me-over-r2-million-bribe-request-mlonzi-she-knows-what-i-said-is-the-truth