MASEBO SHOULD HAVE RESPECT FOR MEDICAL PERSONNEL – EFF

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party says it is disappointed with the statement issued by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo casting aspersions and blame on medical personnel over the shortage of medicines in hospitals.

Party Secretary General Changala Siame says Ms Masebo has no right to accuse medical personnel for stealing medicine and medical reagents when she has no proof.

Mr. Siame tells Chikuni Radio News that medical personnel do their work under very difficult conditions and the only thing they desire is to be offered respect since government has not met their desirable working conditions of service.

He wonders why these medical personnel cannot be arrested stealing medicine in hospitals and clinics if Ms. Masebo has any concrete evidence.

He adds that government should not shift its lack of prudent procurement of medical reagents and medicine on medical personnel but instead to take responsibility and procure not only enough but also necessary medical supplies.

(Chikuni Community Radio Station)