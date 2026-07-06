Massive funeral procession fills Tehran streets as crowds bid farewell to Iran’s former Supreme Leader





Huge crowds gathered across Tehran on Monday as the funeral procession for Iran’s former Supreme Leader moved through the capital, with the coffin carried on a ceremonial vehicle after lying in state for two days at the Grand Mosalla mosque complex.





Thousands of mourners lined the procession route, with many attempting to touch the funeral vehicle or pass personal items toward the coffin in a traditional gesture of respect. Authorities deployed extensive security and emergency services, while firefighters sprayed water over the crowd to help ease the intense summer heat.





The funeral procession marks the latest stage of a week-long period of national mourning following the former leader’s death. Multiple coffins were included in the procession, representing members of his family and others who were reported to have died in the same incident.





The event brought major roads in the Iranian capital to a standstill as one of the country’s largest public gatherings in recent years unfolded under heavy security.