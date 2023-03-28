MATRIX: CHIPOLOPOLO QUALIFICATION TO AFRICA CUP EXPLAINED!

Zambia is back on top of Group H after beating Lesotho 2-0 Sunday.

How is the qualification matrix for Chipolopolo?

1. Ivory Coast qualify as hosts no matter where the West Africans finish on the table

2. Chipolopolo has eliminated Lesotho from the race after grabbing six points off our COSAFA region friends

3. So it means it’s either Chipolopolo or Comoros to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations

4. A loss for Comoros against Ivory Coast means Zambia WILL NEED only a draw to qualify.

5. But Zambia can still qualify with 9 points if Comoros fail to beat Lesotho (and Ivory Coast).

So Comoros are now under pressure because if they win all their matches, they CANNOT still qualify as long as Chipolopolo beats Ivory Coast in Zambia and the Chipolopolo maintain a superior goal difference.

We can safely say Zambia has put one leg in the Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations.

Next fixtures:

1. Comoros 🇰🇲 v 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast [ 28.03. 2023]

2. Lesotho 🇱🇸 v 🇰🇲 Comoros [ June, 12, 2023]

3. Zambia 🇿🇲 v 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast [ June, 12, 2023]

Final fixtures Sept, 2023

Comoros 🇰🇲 v 🇿🇲 Zambia

Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 v 🇱🇸 Lesotho