MAUREEN MWANAWASA IN MORE TROUBLE

The Lusaka High Court has ordered Levy Mwanawasa and Company law firm run by former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa to pay an amount over 58 thousand dollars, money which was paid to the law firm on behalf of the client NL Alterra.

The money was paid to the law firm on behalf of the client NL Alterra, a Belgium based firm after the sale of a property, but the law firm failed to remit the said money upon receipt.

According to a statement of claim filed on August 11, 2021, the plaintiff says the defendant has up-to date refused and neglected to transfer the said amount of money on whose behalf it received.

Arising from that, Lusaka High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo has ordered the law firm to pay the said money plus damages for loss of business of upto 2000 dollars.

Recently, the Law Association of Zambia suspended Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa’s practicing license amid a court matter were Finance bank Zambia Limited wanted the court to declare her bankrupt after failing to settle a loan to the bank in the sum of K6.8 million and K893 thousand together with costs in the sum of USD 25,000.