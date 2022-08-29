MAUREEN HAS WORKED WITH HH SINCE 2006

HAS ANOTHER STORM HIT MAUREEN NKANDU?

Maureen Nkandu is a name many Zambians from recent generations will relate to in the field of journalism. She is a magnificent woman who has contributed a lot to Zambian journalism through the mentorship of her own father. She was recently appointed as DG for ZNBC as reported in the media but her appointment is believed to have been withdrawn a short time later because of unspecified haters and the real situation remains scanty. Maureen is a well qualified person for that position looking at her experience which has been in the open for all to see,

Maureen has shown the qualities of being able to bear and go through unwarranted painful excruciating experiences emanating from jealous and factors without merit. She is the only Zambian who has suffered high level character assassination through false accusations in which even her partner even bolted away from the situation leaving her alone. Many Zambians believed in this character assassination, it happened in the 1980/90s, but God vindicated her. Its so sad that the Haters seem to have come back. Should we let the haters always win. The answer is NO of course.

Maureen has also been a die hard UPND supporter as can be seen from a 2006 picture with UPND and Republican President Hakainde Hichilema. She was then working for BBC. In the other picture she is with her former partner, Kalusha Bwalya