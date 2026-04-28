May 1 deadline looms as Trump faces legal limits on Iran conflict



The U.S. President may face a critical legal deadline on May 1, as the 60-day window to conduct military operations without congressional approval is set to expire.





Under U.S. law, continued involvement in the Iran conflict could require formal authorization from Congress to proceed.





The timeline puts pressure on Washington, raising questions over whether the administration will seek approval, scale back operations, or push legal boundaries.



The moment could become a turning point in the conflict, with legal constraints shaping the next phase of U.S. strategy.