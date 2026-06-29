 “MAY GOD PROTECT YOU AND BRING YOU BACK HOME ALIVE” – ACTING POLICE MINISTER SENDS EMOTIONAL MESSAGE TO OFFICERS AS MAJOR OPERATIONS BEGIN ACROSS SOUTH AFRICA 





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia delivered an emotional message to police officers during their deployment in Durban, telling them: “May God protect you and bring you back home alive,” as they prepare to carry out operations aimed at protecting South Africa and enforcing the law.





The Minister emphasized that law enforcement officers are risking their lives to safeguard communities and uphold the country’s laws. He also stressed that the operations beginning on 30 June are part of broader efforts to strengthen public safety, combat crime and restore order.





Hundreds of officers, supported by specialized units and advanced equipment, have been deployed as authorities intensify security operations across the country.