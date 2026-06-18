Mazabuka was not among constituencies where adoptions were messy as acknowledged by president HH-UPND

THERE WAS NO MISTAKE IN MAZABUKA CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY ADOPTION



The United Party for National Development, (UPND) says there were no irregularities in the adoption of its parliamentary candidate for Mazabuka Central Constituency.





In a statement issued to Byta FM News today, the Vincent Lilanda Media Team said the adoption of Mr. Lilanda was conducted in line with party procedures and involved only one adoption certificate.





The team said Mazabuka Central was not among the constituencies President Hakainde Hichilema referred to when he recently acknowledged errors in some adoption processes where multiple certificates were issued.





It added that all party members who participated in the adoption process accepted the outcome and are now campaigning for Mr. Lilanda ahead of the August 13 elections.





The media team also dismissed attempts by independent candidates to link themselves to the UPND adoption process, maintaining that Mr. Lilanda remains the party’s officially adopted candidate for Mazabuka Central.





The statement further expressed confidence that Mr. Lilanda enjoys strong support from voters in the constituency ahead of the polls.