MDC DISSOLVES STRUCTURES IN LUSAKA AMID DIVISION

Scoop Reporter in Woodlands

DIVISIONS in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have deepened leading to Lusaka Province and district executive being dissolved.

The MDC, led by Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati, is deeply divided following alleged complaints from some party members of being left out after being used.

In April this year Lucky Mulusa resigned saying there was paralysis in the party because its leader, Mutati, could not mobilise while serving as minister under someone whom he is supposed to challenge in 2026.

Mr. Mulusa said UPND doesn’t recognise the UPND-Alliance partners as evidenced by failure to be inclusive when making certain appointments and some members feel only the party president and his former media director Thabo Kawana are eating.

According to acting Secretary General Ambassador Joyce Musenge, a politburo meeting held at the weekend resolved that the two executives are dissolved.

“the Politburo meeting held on 27th November, 2022, resolved that all structures which require strengthening at provincial and other levels should be dissolved and be reconstituted,” Amb. Musenge said.

She said all party leadership structures in Lusaka Province are requested to take the circular to this effect as official notification.