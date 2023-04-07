MEALIE MEAL SCANDAL; A Well Calculated UPND Ploy To Start Bringing GMOs To Zambia- NAKACINDA

ITS ABOUT GMOs-NAKACINDA

MEALIE MEAL SCANDAL; A Well Calculated UPND Ploy To Start Bringing GMOs To Zambia

It is a deliberate ploy by the UPND administration to cause mealie meal shortage so that they can start importing genetically modified foods, Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information, Raphael Nakacinda, has said.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Nakacinda said the current situation of mealie meal shortage in the country and subsequent announcement that the country would now start importing the commodity is only vindicating what the opposition had projected sometime back.

“As we had warned some months ago, that this whole mismanagement of the stocks of maize is intended to have the UPND at some point in future to bring in GMO maize, genetically modified foods from the US and other places to try and paint a picture that these people are benevolent towards African countries”, he said.

The former Minister of Water Development has further stated that it is the failure of this government to manage resources prudently that is now causing Zambians to wallop in poverty.

“This is a scandal… The UPND are not just killing us by way of these shortage but also killing us by bringing these genetically modified foods which from time immemorial we have been rejecting this as a country,” Mr. Nakacinda added.

He blames President Hakainde Hichilema and Agriculture Minister Mutolo Phiri as total failures in the sector that is critical to the growth of the nation, Agriculture.

“Mr. Mutolo Phiri has exhibited from the onset incompetence in the management of the Agriculture sector. And Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is using him as a pawn for which he is using that sector to run his businesses with his cronies to syphon funds from the Zambian coffers,” he stated.

And Mr. Nakacinda has said that even though the former PF Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Mumbi Phiri, is out of prison today, her judgement was arrested by the state in exchange for a Nolle Prosequi, an act he described as unfortunate and “criminal”.

“It’s a government of people who have criminal minds… Look at how they have made efforts to temper with the Judiciary. Look at how they have made efforts to temper with critical institutions like the National Prosecution Office. They way they are tempering with the Electoral Commission of Zambia. They way they have tempered with Parliament. All governance institutions are under threats and Zambians should begin to wake up and begin to prepare,” he said.

In his preamble, Mr. Nakacinda wished citizens happy easter holidays further called on peaceful commemoration of the Holy weekend.