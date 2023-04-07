MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGE: GMO MEALIE MEAL ‘NOT DANGEROUS’ BUT DANGEROUS AS ‘SEED’ – GOVT

MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGE: GMO MEALIE MEAL ‘NOT DANGEROUS’ BUT DANGEROUS AS ‘SEED’ – GOV’T*

Lusaka, Friday (April 6, 2023)

Government has assured Zambian citizens that Genetically Modified Organisms – GMO mealie meal from South Africa is not dangerous for human health as Government seeks imports to address a shortage of the staple food.

Ministry of Information and Media – Director Spokesperson – Thabo Kawana disclosed this last night in Dynamic Analysis Zambia – DAZ Watsup Group.

“The issue of say for example South African mealie meal been (being) of GMO maize does not arise as GMO is dangerous when it comes to seed and not processed mealie meal. That is why importation of maize is not allowed but only that of mealie meal. Bio Diversity experts will confirm that GMO is a danger as seed but not as processed product.That is why for example colleagues, you eat everyday cornflakes, jungle oats, cerelac and more products you buy from the South African chain stores without a problem,” he said.

And Mr. Kawana said anyone exporting mealie meal is doing so illegally.

“Dear Dynamic Analysts, kindly allow me weigh in and bring you to official speed on the shortage of 25kg bags of mealie meal on the market and exports/ smuggling out of the country of the same. The shortage of the 25kg on the market is part of the remedial measures employed by Millers to help curb the smuggling as 10 and 5kg bags are not profitable to smuggle hence unattractive to unscrupulous bulk buyers. Government has not issued any export permits in the last 4 months hence all those trying to take out mealie meal are doing so via smuggling and other illegal means and is why their contraband is been confiscated and forfeited to the state together with the vessels used in transporting the same,” he said.

Mr. Kawana has warned smugglers of stern action once captured by Law Enforcement Agencies.

“Infact going forward, smugglers will also be prosecuted and this shall result in not only one losing their contraband but, vessel of transportation and a jail sentence too upon conviction,” he said.

The Senior Government official added that the private sector has been given space to import mealie meal.

“Government has further allowed the private sector to import mealie meal only and not maize for both export and selling on the local market. Those intending to import for export for example from South Africa to Congo DRC shall have it easy as their contraband shall be considered as goods in transit hence having no problems exporting. However, those intending to export our local maize and mealie meal ought to get their permits from the Ministry of Agriculture which shall consider among other things, quantity before issuing permit. No duty shall be charged on the said imports so one can import countless quantities duty free,” he said.

Mr. Kawana assured the Nation that the staple food will soon be readily available across the country.

“This is so because local maize and mealie meal is heavily subsidized by Govt from both the farmers side of production (FISIP) and the Miller’s side of production (FRA Maize). As we move towards harvest season very soon, it is expected that the availability of maize on the local market shall very soon result in reduced demand, restricted but not prohibited/banned exports (curbing the insatiable appetite for exporting) and availability of 25kg mealie meal bags on the local market. We are currently fighting both the demand for our mealie meal across boarders and greed by our own people buying out huge quantities for intended export/smuggling out at the expense of their own brothers and sisters looking for a bag for home consumption,” he said.

Mr. Kawana said Government has continued with interventions including flooding the market with mealie meal through Zambia National Service – ZNS.

“So just like electricity load shedding threatened to be a challenge that would take months on end to overcome, this Govt did so in a matter of days and brought load shedding to an end. I can assure you that in the next few weeks, the shortage of 25kg bags of mealie meal on the Zambian market shall be a thing of the past as your Govt shall nip this challenge in the bud. Just today, ZNS has rolled out 2400 bags of 25kg bags of mealie in Kitwe at K175 for breakfast and K155 for roller meal. Worry not, Bally shall fix this too,” he said.