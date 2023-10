MEDIA STATEMENT MADE AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE HELD AT THE PARTY

SECRETARIAT

ON Thursday, 12 October 2023, a Mr. Morgan Ng’ona wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor at Mulungushi University in Kabwe. Mr. Ng’ona claimed that the Patriotic Front was going to have an annual retreat to commemorate

independence week.

The letter on the Patriotic Front letterhead read;

SUBJECT; INDEPENDENT RETREAT

‘Our Club will be holding one of our annual retreat for our selected members

expected to be around 500. It will be a one night gathering of which we apply to

your institution to use your venue for the convenience of accommodation and

meals (lunch, supper and breakfast) for one day. Once invoiced and price acceptable, we will make payment soonest towards the Independence week.

We submit for your consideration purely to also boost the existing University own

auxiliary or additional income raising project.”

We were immediately made aware of this letter as the University authorities

wanted more details about the event.

A casual scrutiny of the document immediately revealed that the letterhead

was a forgery and Mr. Morgan Ng’ona was identified a previous member of the

Patriotic Front who initially came from Ndola and settled in Matero.

He became a close associate of Mr. Miles Sampa. In 2022, Mr., Ng’ona defected with other officials to a rival Opposition party.

In October 2022, when the Party invited persons expressing to stand as president of the Patriotic Front, Mr. Ng’ona, although well-known to have defected to a rival

Opposition party, was seen accompanying Mr. Miles Sampa to the Secretariat.

We immediately reported to the Zambia Police the forgery and urged them to arrest Mr. Ng’ona for purporting to be a convenor.

No action was taken by the Police.

During the same period, our members in Eastern Province and Western Province

reported strange and suspicious activities being conducted by the two characters identified as Nkonge Musubilwa also known as Chama America and Victor Kapungwe also known as Mr. Ground. The duo was inviting members of the Patriotic Front to join them in Lusaka for a Conference.

We called both Chambeshi and Kasama District party leadership over the status

of these two characters.

We were informed that the two do not belong to the Patriotic as demonstrated by their social-media videos in which the two can ppear and regularly insult both the leadership and the party. In one of the videos Chama America praises both Mr. Miles Sampa and President Hakainde Hichilema for buying them smart phones and pledge to heighten their work….” tulechitoba ci PF…No Miles Sampa, No PF”, they say.

During the Central Committee Meeting held on Sunday 22nd October, 2023, the Meeting made tough decisions to curb the rising indiscipline and meted out punishment to senior leaders who were currently facing disciplinary.

To safeguard the integrity and restore discipline in the Party, the Central

Committee Meeting suspended its National Chairperson, Hon, Davies Chama,

Matero MP, Miles Sampa, Davison Mungandu, Chama South MP and Mafinga MP, Robert Chawinga.

The Central Committee also directed lower organs of the Party to act and formally withdrawal membership to ordinary members who were showing gross indiscipline.

The Meeting directed that the lower organs should make public the membership status of persons such as Chama America and Mr., Ground who were busy scandalizing the Party and causing harm to the Party while masquerading as members of the PF.

On Monday 23rd October,2023 we were informed that Mr. Ng’ona had now

moved to Mulungushi International Conference Centre. He was asking to book

a committee room that could accommodate about 200 persons.

He purported that the Patriotic Front would be holding an Independence Retreat and Party

Workshop for its members on Independence Day, 24th October 2023.

We repeated our call to the Police that the so-called retreat was a fraud and illegal and that the Party, through the Central Committee or any party organ or provincial or district committees had no such activity planned for the day.

We warned that this was a plot by Mr. Miles Sampa to turn it to an illegal Conference.

Our fears were confirmed. We saw one of the biggest security operations was

seen in recent times at Mulungushi International Conference.

Looking at the level of security you would assume that 54 Heads of State were gathered at Mulungushi International Conference for an African Union Meeting.

About 8 Rosa buses arrived with about 200 persons and the entire place was

cordoned off and secured.

Although Zambians were celebrating one of its most auspicious days, the

Independence and the country had a visiting dignitary in Her Excellency, Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the UPND Government decided to defile this day with the mockery of democracy

This event was properly choreographed. As soon as President Hakainde Hichilema finished the Investiture Ceremony at State House the activity for the so-called workshop began.

Mr. Sampa claimed that he had convened members of the Patriotic Front to an

Extra-Ordinary General Conference. He claimed that the delegates were

attending an elective Conference. The theatrics were completed by a sham

election.

The whole circus was shown live on Prime tv, Kalemba and Mr. Miles Sampa’s

Facebook.

As we all could see for ourselves Mr. Miles Sampa has become the first man in

the world to poll and garner 2,901 votes out of official delegates numbering not

more than 200!

The joke of the Ceremony must be entered in the Guinness World Record for an

election that had 200 delegates but attracted 3,179 total votes!

The Media were not left out the circus. The Media especially ZNBC, Times of

Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail, Kalemba and Prime Television, who went to great

lengths to call this meeting a Patriotic Front Meeting. These media organisations,

despite showing their own images, read incredulous numbers and participated

in fraudulently calling Mr., Sampa as new PF President.

HOW PATRIOTIC FRONT GENERAL AND EXTRA-ORDINARY CONFERENCES ARE

CALLED AND HELD

In the Central Committee Meeting held in August 2022, the resolved to:

1. Invite presidential candidates to lodge in expression of letters of interest

starting from 1st September 2022 and the closing date for applications was

set for 31st October 2022

2. Prescribed fees of K100,000 for female applicant and K200,000.00 for male

applicants.

3. The Central Committee prescribed that an Extra-Ordinary General

Conference will be held by March,31st 2023.

ON 28th October 2022 The Acting Secretary General Hon. Nixon Chilangwa

announced that he had received successful expression of interest from nine

presidential candidates: He accepted the following expression of interests from:

1. Hon. Greyford Monde

2. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

3. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP

4. Hon. Miles Bwalya Sampa MP5. Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba

6. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili

7. Hon. Brian Mundubile MP

8. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya MP

9. Mr. Goodward Mulubwa

These names will be submitted to the National Council for scrutiny and approval.

The National Council is the highest policy-making body of the Party in the

intervals between General Conferences and is provided for under Article 48 of

the PF Constitution.

It comprises;

1. Members of the Central Committee.

2. Members of the National Assembly

3. Provincial and District Officials.

MILES SAMPA’S CONFERENCE IS ILLEGAL ON ALL FRONTS

As demonstrated above, none of the processes and regulations provided for

under the party Constitution, were followed, or adhered.

No Notice was issued for the Extra-Ordinary Conference by the Central Committee. Mr. Sampa’s meeting was called by a Mr. Morgan Ng’ona, a nonmember of the Patriotic Front.

The Conference is chaired by the National Chairperson, who is Hon. Emmanuel

Musonda Mpankata MP.

The genuine and registered presidential candidates were not informed or available to participate in the elections.

The Electoral Commission is established for the purpose of elections.

The Electoral College comprises about 600 X 10 provinces, members from party

structures from each province, Further the National Council comprises which

comprises members of the Central Committee, Members of Parliament,

Provincial and district and constituency party officials.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

CHAIRPERSON OF INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY

MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE