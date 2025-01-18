Wicknell Chivayo Reveals Details of His Second Meeting with Kenyan President Ruto in Two Weeks

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has opened up about his second meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto in less than two weeks, sparking curiosity and discussions on social media.

Chivayo, who recently visited Kenya with his new girlfriend, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, to explore Masai Mara Safaris, has now revealed the purpose behind his latest encounter with President Ruto. This time, the meeting occurred on the global stage at the International Renewable Energy Conference (IRENA) and the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

According to Chivayo, the interaction with President Ruto was nothing short of divine intervention.

“By God’s GRACE, a MOMENTOUS occurrence for me was interacting with one of the Summit’s esteemed speakers and Africa’s most DECORATED leader, H. E. President William Ruto of Kenya. This was a SECOND encounter within a space of two weeks and I truly attribute this to DIVINE OCHESTRATION !!! It’s not every day that you get to meet and spend time with such a RENOWNED and DISTINGUISHED global leader like President Ruto. The MAN is not only a leader of EXTRAORDINARY caliber, but also deeply guided by FAITH and EVANGELICAL purpose. He speaks with great clarity and PASSION, particularly about our COLLECTIVE responsibility to protect the environment as stewards of God’s beautiful creation, while advancing SUSTAINABLE economic growth for our beloved African CONTINENT,” he explained.

Chivayo emphasized the urgency of action in renewable energy, a topic he said dominated discussions during his meeting with Ruto. He noted Zimbabwe’s unique potential for renewable energy development due to its vast solar radiation and available land.



“My BIGGEST takeaway from both the Summit and luncheon with President Ruto is the URGENCY to act. Zimbabwe is UNIQUELY positioned to lead in renewable energy development, given its ABUNDANT solar radiation and VAST tracts of land which offer great potential for renewable energy projects. As a PROPONENT of sustainable energy development, I make this humble CLARION CALL on Multilateral Development Agencies, lending institutions and GLOBAL investors to recognize this opportunity and partner with Zimbabwe to unlock the immense value of renewable energy. Africa in general and ZIMBABWE in particular are poised to shape the GLOBAL energy transition, given the abundance of lithium resources which can be BENEFICIATED to produce batteries for ENERGY STORAGE and vast renewable energy sources that can be leveraged to achieve sustainable ENERGY SECURITY,” he said.